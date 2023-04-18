Star Wars: Ahsoka Fan Art Imagines Full Look At Lars Mikkelsen’s Grand Admiral Thrawn

Star Wars Celebration recently gave us a look at all of the projects Lucasfilm has on the way that include both the Indiana Jones and Star Wars universes. Lucasfilm released a bunch of new trailers, like an event-exclusive look at The Acolyte and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. But they released an awesome new trailer for Ahsoka online, which gave us our first in-depth look at the series. In the trailer, we get our first look at Lars Mikkelsen as the live-action Grand Admiral Thrawn, which makes him another actor who has made the jump from voicing a Star Wars character in animation to live-action. Our first look at the character doesn't really give us much to look at as it's the back of his head, so one artist has taken it upon himself to give us a full look. An artist on Instagram goes by the handle @Clements.Ink created a new design that shows how Mikkelsen could look as Grand Admiral Thrawn in live action. In the fan art, Mikkelsen gets Gran Admiral Thrawn's classic blue look equipped with his classic uniform. While we probably won't get a better look at Grand Admiral Thrawn until Ahsoka's premiere date gets closer, this should hold fans over.

You can check out the fan art below.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is the Most Recent Star Wars Project to be Released

The Mandalorian Season 3 is the most recent Star Wars project to be released in Disney+. The third season of The Mandalorian is described as follows, "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey."

Bo-Katan Kryze Star Katee Sackhoff Reveals How Her Hair Stays Amazing

"So there's like a sliding scale because, like, my head with the wig on does not actually fit in my helmet. So it's actually two different helmets because, uh, my helmet is perfectly formed to fit my skull. No one else can wear my helmet," Sackhoff revealed to us. "So if you add that much hair to it, like all the pins and everything else, it's just that much tighter, and it just doesn't go on. It's two separate helmets. So me trying to take my actual helmet off does not happen. We've done everything we could to make sure her hair looks perfect with the helmet off at all times. I feel like, in Bo's world, there are like teeny tiny, like nano droids or something, inside her helmet that just fix it all the time. Because, like in her head, maybe the ruler of Mandalore has to look amazing at all times."

The Mandalorian Season 3 is streaming exclusively on Disney+ now.

Are you excited to see Grand Admiral Thrawn in live-action? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!