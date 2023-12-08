Star Wars: Hera Syndulla Actor Shares Her Excitement About Getting to Reprise Her Role

Hera Syndulla became a beloved character over the course of four seasons of Star Wars Rebels, and the pilot finally made the jump to live-action with Star Wars: Ahsoka, as played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead. While Ahsoka was billed as a limited series, some fans are hoping that this was merely the beginning of the characters' adventures and that a Season 2 is just over the horizon, and even if Winstead is tempering her expectations, she recently shared the many facets of Hera that she'd get to bring to life in another project. Regardless of what might be in store with Ahsoka, a movie from Dave Filoni has been announced that is expected to connect the dots between the various Star Wars TV shows that take place during the time of The New Republic.

"There's such a wealth of experiences that we could bring to her, in terms of either going back and showing a bit of her backstory, of what led up to the moment where we see her in Ahsoka, or at least just feeling it through getting to know where she's at now in her journey," Winstead shared with Collider. "It's so hard to talk about without giving away things that might have been discussed in the past. All the fans of her and of Rebels know that there's so much that can be done with that role, so I would be really excited to get to go down that path."

Prior to her Ahsoka appearance, Hera was teased in both Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Based on the characters Ahsoka focused on, many fans saw the project as essentially being a live-action Rebels sequel, as it also saw live-action appearances of Ezra Bridger and Sabine Wren. In Season 3 of The Mandalorian, Rebels' Zeb Orrelios made an appearance, so it seems like it's just a matter of time before Rebels' entire Ghost crew reunites in live-action.

Winstead also went on to detail what it was like working with Filoni.

"He's pretty open when it comes to things he would like to do. He lives and breathes Star Wars and there's an infinite amount of things that he would like to do, that he could do, and his brain is firing on so many levels," Winstead pointed out. "I just try not to get too caught up in it because you never know what's really going to be able to be accomplished and what's going to make sense within all the storylines. I just wait until they call for me, and then I'll be like, 'Oh, cool, they're actually going with that idea,' or, 'Oh, I guess they decided not to.' I just try to go with the flow. But it's great to get little hints at his process and his frame of mind. It's really cool."

Stay tuned for updates on the live-action future of the Star Wars franchise.

