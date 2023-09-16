Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor's Son Is Obsessed With a Certain Star Wars Character (and It's Not Them)

Lucasfilm has recently released its highly anticipated Star Wars series centering on Ahsoka Tano, and fans have loved it so far. From everything we've seen in the trailers for Star Wars: Ahsoka, it looks like the first Star Wars series to tie animation into live-action. Star Wars: Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson, and she's joined alongside an ensemble cast that features Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Winstead is married to another Star Wars legend, Ewan McGregor, who is most famously known for playing Obi-Wan Kenobi, and they recently had a kid together. If you were wondering if their kid is a Star Wars fan, Winstead reveals that he is, and his favorite character may or may not surprise you.

"I remember coming in with our little newborn boy," Winstead told Entertainment Weekly. "Once he was ready to be out in the world, that was one of the first places he ever went to, the Obi-Wan set. So, he has definitely become familiar with the Star Wars world, even if he doesn't fully understand it yet. He's got Star Wars friends all over the place — like Grogu dolls everywhere that he's obsessed with. It's been a part of our lives for a while now."

"In terms of our son's favorite toys, he's got his Grogu. He's got Lola from the Obi-Wan series. There's a lot of Dadas around from various different eras of Obi-Wan. If he sees any sort of Obi-Wan figure around, that's Dada. That's what he knows it as right now." The Star Wars: Ahsoka star added.

What is Star Wars: Ahsoka About?



Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which premiered on August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Star Wars: Ahsoka, Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as we learn it.

What do you think about this? Do you agree with Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead's kid? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!