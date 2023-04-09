Star Wars' Mary Elizabeth Winstead Reveals Who Hera Has Become in Ahsoka (Exclusive)

Dave Filoni cut his teeth on animation at Lucasfilm, seeing beloved shows like Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels come to fruition. Now that the filmmaker has gotten a chance to help bring the studio's live-action fare to life, those animated characters have started making the leap between mediums. One of the most popular characters, in fact, is Ahsoka Tano, who first appeared in live-action thanks to Rosario Dawson's portrayal of the character in the second season of The Mandalorian. The Jedi is now getting her own series, and she's bringing many other characters from the animated side over.

One of those is Hera Syndulla, a character that will be played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead when the series drops later this year. Though some character growth has happened off-screen for Syndulla, Winstead tells ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis she's still very much the same character fans fell in love with in the animated shows.

"When we find her, she is a general and she has become some kind of a legend just from all the work she's done fighting on behalf of the Rebellion," Winstead tells us. "She's still the maternal figure she's always been, but I think she's carrying the weight of her past with everything we've seen her go through in Rebels. She's affected by that in various ways, but she's still the strong badass mother figure people came to love."

What other animated characters will appear in Ahsoka?

Syndulla (Winstead) and Ahsoka (Dawson) are two of the more popular characters to appear, though the returns don't stop there. In addition to that duo, Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly), and Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) are all set to have major roles in the live-action series.

On top of that all, David Tennant's even returning to voice Huyang, the lightsaber-crafting droid he first voiced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars; and that's not to forget C1-10P, Hera's beloved droid better known to fans as Chopper.

Star Wars: Ahsoka is expected to debut on Disney+ this August. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

