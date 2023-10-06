Ahsoka: Watch Mary Elizabeth Winstead Breaks Down Hera Syndulla

The final episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka's first season was released on Disney+ this week, and it set up a lot of excitement for the future. Fans of the franchise ended up loving the show and its ties to the animated series Star Wars: Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. One animated character that was brought to life in live-action during Ahsoka was Hera Syndulla, who is played by Scott Pilgrim and Birds of Prey star, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Today, Star Wars took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes video of Winstead breaking down her character.

"Space mother is mothering," Star Wars captioned in the post. "Oh my god, I'm in Star Wars," Winstead excitedly proclaims in the video. She goes on to talk about Hera, calling her the "ultimate space mom" and explaining how she's a "mother figure" to everyone in her life, including her own son, Jacen (Evan Whitten). You can check out the video below:

"Having a character who's already existed and has such a rich history on something like Rebels, as an actor, it's incredible," Winstead explained in a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly's Dagobah Dispatch podcast. "Because sometimes we're tasked with creating our own backstories or trying to flesh out a character that doesn't really have that much on the page. And so to play a character that has season after season of storylines and complex histories with everyone in their life and relationships and experiences was really something I've never experienced quite like that... To have Rebels to refer to, and to have [Rebels and Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni] to speak to about it every day on set, was a real luxury for sure."

Will Ahsoka Get a Season 2?

This week, Deadline reported that "Ahsoka Season 2 is more of a reality in the conversation, though nothing is locked yet." Considering Ahsoka's ties with The Mandalorian and showrunner Dave Filoni's future film plans, it's pretty likely we'll be seeing the Ahsoka characters again. Before the SAG strike, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka) while she was promoting her new film, Haunted Mansion, and we asked if she knew anything about Filoni's film and whether or not she would be in it.

"No. I'm just so happy he got it," Dawson shared when asked if she knew about the project. "Honestly, my uncle is a comic book artist. That is not the average transition coming from animation and going into directing, and especially a film. For all the nerds, I think for the cons and stuff, this is just like, 'Ah!' kind of status. So, I'm just super stoked for him because it really could not happen to a better person. He's so talented and remarkable and awesome, and I love him. And I think what he learned in doing in animation, he's blowing out of the water in directing and live action. So, I'm, as a fan, excited to watch that movie, whether I'm in it or not."

She added, "And I hope I'm invited to set, regardless."

Did you enjoy the Ahsoka finale? Tell us in the comments!