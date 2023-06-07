Star Wars: Ahsoka Reveals New Image Featuring a Rebels Reunion

Lucasfilm is getting ready to release their next big Star Wars series, Ahsoka on Disney+ and from everything we've seen it looks like it will be a big hit. Rosario Dawson returns as the former Jedi, Ahsoka Tano, and she has a very important mission. Ahsoka also features a bunch of Star Wars Rebels characters for the first time in live-action like Sabine Wren, Ezra Bridger, and Hera Syndulla. Hera Syndulla will be played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Birds of Prey) and so far we haven't seen much of her, that is, until now. Lucasfilm has released a brand-new image from Ahsoka that shows off a Star Wars Rebels reunion featuring the titular character and Hera Syndulla.

You can check out the Ahsoka image below.

New look at Rosario Dawson & Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ahsoka & Hera in ‘AHSOKA’.



Ahsoka Star Rosario Dawson Manifesting Season 2

So far the only live-action Star Wars series to receive a second season is The Mandalorian, but it seems that a star of another Star Wars series is hoping to break that streak. Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson recently that she's "manifesting" a second season of the series.

"I'm absolutely putting it out into the universe. We're joking about it, but I'm manifesting it because I feel like I helped Dave [Filoni] manifest this role," Dawson previously shared with Empire Magazine. "So I'm ready. I'm excited. I'm willing. I got my ice-packs ready to go for Season 2 and beyond! I would not be mad at that."

When will Ahsoka hit Disney+?

Ahsoka Tano returns in the new Star Wars series on Disney+. Dawson headlines Star Wars: Ahsoka, releasing in August on the streaming service. The series starts off after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Winstead) as they attempt to find the whereabouts of Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka will be the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

