Ahsoka's Mary Elizabeth Winstead Reveals the Star Wars Advice Husband Ewan McGregor Gave Her

The Star Wars franchise is a family affair in a variety of ways, as the mythology has explored familial connections over the course of decades, while also seeing families bring stories to life behind the scenes. Continuing that trend, Star Wars: Ahsoka will star Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, with her husband Ewan McGregor having played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the prequel trilogy as well as in last year's Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi. Rather than any sort of advice on her performance, Winstead reveals that McGregor's advice to her about joining the franchise was about embracing the experience, especially the fans who show their support for the series. Star Wars: Ahsoka is set to premiere on Disney+ in August.

"He was just so happy and excited for me," Winstead shared with Entertainment Weekly's Dagobah Dispatch podcast. "He really was. He's just like, 'There's just nothing else like being embraced by this community and being a part of it. It's just such a special thing.'"

With McGregor being connected to the saga for more than 20 years, and now with Winstead having joined the saga, the actor expressed the special attention they receive from fans.

"We'd be with security guards on places we would go, and they would give him like a little bit of special attention and then go, 'May the Force be with you,'" Winstead revealed. "It was when Obi-Wan was coming out, like there was this special time that people were like, 'Oh, God, we know it's coming and we want to tell you we approve.' It was so nice."

Given how much time McGregor has spent being the face of Obi-Wan, it would be easy to see that he would grow less interested in the saga, though Winstead pointed out that she's noticed him growing only more fond of the project and the connection he has with the community.

"Over the years, he's grown in his appreciation more and more and more and more," the actor confessed. "And I've been able to witness that and to see that grow in him, and to see his Obi-Wan series happen, and how that felt for him to be greeting the fans and getting their response."

She added, "Just to get to be a part of that world and to be part of something that people care so much about and characters that people are so invested in is such a special thing ... So it's kind of amazing that we get to be in this world together, but not together, you know?"

