Star Wars: Rosario Dawson Hopes to Play Ahsoka Indefinitely

Rosario Dawson hopes to play Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars indefinitely. She sat down with Vanity Fair as a part of their wall-to-wall coverage of the franchise this week. The actress said, "As long as they want me, and as long as it's possible, I'm in it." Star Wars: Ahsoka is coming to Disney+ and a lot of fans have been waiting for this moment for what feels like an eternity. As far as modern additions to the Star Wars canon are concerned, there aren't many bigger standouts than the former Jedi. With Disney+ now a reality, it was only a matter of time before Lucasfilm brought her into the real of live-action. So, you can imagine the celebration when Ahsoka made her grand debut in an episode of The Mandalorian. However, her own series has taken a little while longer. Dawson says that she's here for the ride, no matter how long it lasts. As long as the creative team wants her to show up, she'll be there with her lightsaber in hand.

"I get to be a part of a universe, and a team, and a world in which even as I age I might still be able to participate," Dawson admitted. "That's huge. You know what I mean? To have that longevity with something, in my industry, that's not particularly heard of. It makes me feel so grateful."

It can be tough for actors of a certain age in Hollywood, especially as a woman. She came clean about her fears concerning age and the kind of roles available. "Honestly, as an actor in my 40s, I figured I'd be sent out to pasture by now," she says. But for many actors, Star Wars is forever. "I'm not going to say I take it for granted. Like, oh, I'm good for the rest of my life. But there's a sense of peace that I feel."

Star Wars guru Dave Filoni was asked about the tone and format of the series. A lot of fans were wondering if it's a "continuous story" or if it will be more of a standalone adventure. Things will roll from one plot point to the next.

"Ahsoka is a continuous story," Filoni said in a recent interview. "It is definitely driving toward a goal, in my mind, as opposed to being little singular adventures. That's what I want the character to be doing, and I think that's what fans want now. They have such a relationship with her. I've only recently started to understand that all those kids that watched Clone Wars are now a lot older—they're very excited about all the things they grew up with, as they should be."

