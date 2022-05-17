Star Wars: Dave Filoni Confirms Ahsoka Is a "Continuous Story" Instead of "Singular Adventures"

✖

Ahsoka will be debuiting on Disney+ next year, bringing the character played in animation by Ashley Eckstein and in live-action by Rosario Dawson back to the streaming service. Ahsoka's live-action debut came in The Mandalorin before making an appearance in an episode of The Book of Boba Fett, as well. A fan-favorite character, Ahsoka will be leading her own series which Star Wars genius Dave Filoni promises will be a "continuous story."

While the cast and crew are being tightlipped about the future for the character in the Star Wars franchise, Filoni offered a bit of insight regarding the series' overarching tale. "Ahsoka is a continuous story," Filoni said. "It is definitely driving toward a goal, in my mind, as opposed to being little singular adventures. That's what I want the character to be doing, and I think that's what fans want now. They have such a relationship with her. I've only recently started to understand that all those kids that watched Clone Wars are now a lot older—they're very excited about all the things they grew up with, as they should be."

It is an interesting sentiment from Filoni, who has also been involved with The Mandalorian. Mando's series sees episodic adventures, often debuting and concluding in the same episode. Simultaneously, it has featured a sprawling story which developed throughout each episode with some installations furthering the main plot more than others before it eventually bled in the Boba Fett series.

"Ahsoka will appear on Disney+ in 2023, though Lucasfilm, eager to reclaim secrecy, still won't confirm if Dawson had inadvertently leaked the truth about Anakin or if it really was a false report," VanityFair reports. "As with every Star Wars title, emotions and nostalgia are wrapped up in this series. Filoni, who's overseeing the show, helped create the title character with Lucas, and watched her become a touchstone to young girls who were drawn to 'Snips' as the first lead female in the Jedi order. The quest Ahsoka has hinted at in her guest appearances on The Mandalorian and Boba Fett, hunting an Imperial grand admiral named Thrawn who vanished into deep space at the conclusion of the animated Rebels series, is likely to be explored further, although plot details are still being tightly held."

The Ahsoka series does not yet have a premiere date for its first episode in 2023.