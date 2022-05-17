Star Wars: Ewan McGregor Confirms Mary Elizabeth Winstead Casting in Ahsoka

✖

Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor has confirmed Mary Elizabeth Winstead's casting in the Disney+ Star Wars: Ahsoka series. News of Winstead's addition to the Ahsoka cast first came down in January, as the Birds of Prey and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World actress joins Rosario Dawson, Hayden Christensen, Natasha Liu Borddizzo, and Ivanna Sakhno. As for McGregor, he's gearing up for the release of Obi-Wan Kenobi next week by doing marketing for the project. One of the latest pieces of promotion comes from Vanity Fair, which took an expansive look at the Star Wars franchise as a whole.

While answering questions, Ewan McGregor confirmed his partner Mary Elizabeth Winstead is going to be a part of Ahsoka, and he's excited about how excited their young boy is at their household becoming a Star Wars family. "My partner, Mary, is doing that Star Wars series with Rosario and she's about to start. Our little boy has been born into this massive Star Wars family. He will either embrace it or really go the other way. I don't know. Maybe he'll be a Trekkie!" McGregor gushed.

There have been talks for years of Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the wise Jedi Master, especially since the actor was always up for returning to a galaxy far, far away. While the project has shifted a bit from being a feature film to streaming event series, McGregor revealed how former Lucasfilm head of storytelling Kiri Hart approached him to gauge his interest. "She just said, 'We just wanted to know if it's true. You've said you'd do it again. We want to know if you mean it.' And I said, 'Yeah, I do mean it. I would be happy to do it again.'"

Obi-Wan Kenobi will feature a showdown between Obi-Wan and Hayden Christensen's Darth Vader. Christensen teased how fans will get to see a whole new side of the Sith Lord. "This is sort of a point in the timeline that hasn't really been explored yet, and I think that the character of Darth Vader is at an interesting point in his life, in terms of what has happened before and where we left him in Episode III," Christensen shared with The Cutaway with William Mullally. "He's very much sort of trying to reconcile his past, and hunting down the Jedi... obviously it's his job and he's mandated by the Emperor, but it's more than that. It's a personal mission for him."

Ahsoka marked the start of production with a behind-the-scenes photo from the set. As for Obi-Wan Kenobi, it arrives on Disney+ May 27th.