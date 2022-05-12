Star Wars: Ahsoka Crew Celebrated Rosario Dawson's Birthday in the Best Way

✖

Happy Birthday, Rosario Dawson! The actor known for an array of films and television shows, including Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, turned 42 on May 9th. Dawson made her Star Wars debut as the beloved Ahsoka Tano during the second season of The Mandalorian back in 2020, and she just began production on her own spin-off series. Since production happened to start on the actor's birthday, the crew designed the perfect gift for her.

"I've been so blessed with the best crews...! Go team AHSOKA! Thank you for an amazing birthday! ❤️‍🔥," Dawson shared on Instagram. The photo includes a pin that says, "Happy Birthday Snips!" Of course, "Snips" was the nickname Anakin Skywalker called Ahsoka in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. You can check out the photo below:

Back in December of 2020, it was announced Dawson would continue to portray the character in her own series, Star Wars: Ahsoka, which is expected to tie in with The Mandalorian. Dawson previously spoke with StarWars.com and explained why she loves the character.

"I'm just really glad that [Ahsoka] lived, that we've been able to continue growing with her. I think that she's so special," Dawson shared. "So many of the wonderful, awesome Jedi that we love and have gotten their stories told, are male, and you saw them older. When you got to see Anakin grow up it made such a huge difference."

She continued. "I think as people grew with her and aged with her and the story, they grew themselves, and evolved. I think it gives complexity to good and bad and right and wrong in a way that we don't always get to have story-wise. It's just fantasy. And I think she represents something stronger than that, about will and determination and audacity and tenacity. She really has pushed herself and evolved in a way that I think her heroine story is one that is not easy to find in other spaces. It's really cool to see her still out there on quests and having things teased about that world still being very much alive."

Ahsoka is expected to feature popular Star Wars characters such as Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Thrawn, and Ezra Bridger. Fans are excited that Mary Elizabeth Winstead will be joining the Star Wars Universe in the series and that Hayden Christensen will also be showing up as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Before Ahsoka, Christensen will also be appearing in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which is premiering on Disney+ this month.

Ahsoka is now in production and will stream on Disney+. Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming series.