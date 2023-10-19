Star Wars Rebels Co-Creator Responds to Characters Appearing in Ahsoka

Star Wars fans have been excited about Ahsoka's many references to the Clone Wars and Rebels animated series, as well as the guest appearances by characters whose relationships with Ahsoka were forged there. Dave Filoni, who helped make those series a reality, has been working as a key creative force on the live-action Star Wars shows as well, but his Rebels co-creator, Simon Kinberg, has since moved on from Lucasfilm. Kinberg, who also produced a number of Marvel movies for Fox, currently runs Invasion at Apple TV+.

Asked about the appearance of Rebels characters on Ahsoka, Kinberg was delighted. He joked that creating a key part of Star Wars canon feels like writing Bible verses, adding that he never could have seen it coming.

"There's so many things to me that are exciting about the Rebels characters coming to life in Ahsoka," Kinberg told Inverse. "It's not something I ever imagined when we were making the show."

