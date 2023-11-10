Ahsoka's Sabine Wren Actress Natasha Liu Bordizzo Shares Epic Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Star Wars Series

Star Wars: Ahsoka was an epic expansion of the Star Wars Universe - and by the look of things, the cast of the show had as much fun making it as fans did watching it!

Ahsoka brought the world of the Star Wars Rebels animated series to life in live-action, and actress Natasha Liu Bordizzo carved out her place as the live-action version of Sabine Wren. Bordizzo has shared an pretty epic gallery of photos from her time on set making Ashoka – which you can check out below!

The photos include appearances by the animatronic model for droid character Huyang; Rosario Dawson in her Ahsoka Tano makeup; Bordizzo actually looking friendly and snuggly with Sabine's Dark Jedi rival Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno); and the now-famous shot of Bordizzo, Dawson, and Sakhno hanging out with the late, great, Ray Stevenson (Baylan Skoll).

There are also some great "behind-the-scenes" moments captured in Bordizzo's photo gallery. One shot shows her and Dawson standing with their respective stunt doubles on set; another shows Bordizzo doing a screen test/photo pose as Sabine, holding Ezra Bridger's green lightsaber. Another shot shows Bordizzo with some of the ladies of the crew behind Ahsoka – like costumer Val Mores, makeup artist Alex Perrone, and hair designer Maria Sandoval. There's also some action-packed video footage of Bordizzo doing the fight choreography training for Sabine's big fight against the raiders on Peridea, and an iconic black-and-white shot of Bordizzo and Sakhno in a dojo-style room practicing one of their duel sequences.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo included a caption on the photo gallery that made it abundantly clear: she's been wanting to interact with fans for months now since Ahsoka's been out. It was the Actors Strike that prevented Bordizzo (and the other cast members of Ahsoka) from ever speaking up to promote the show, do public interviews, or even share promotional material on their personal social media feeds. But now that SAG-AFTRA has ended the strike, we're doing some much-needed catch-up.

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns, as Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka is joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.