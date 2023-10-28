Ahsoka: Watch Dave Filoni Talk About the Star Wars Legacy

Dave Filoni has a long history with Star Wars, getting his start working in animation. The creative has been a producer, writer, and director on multiple projects including Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Now, he's known for his work on Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Star Wars: Ahsoka, which saw many animated characters being brought to life in live-action. Ahsoka's first season came to an end earlier this month, and the official social media accounts for Star Wars have been sharing videos of the actors reflecting on their time making the series. The latest video shows Filoni talking about the legacy of Star Wars.

"We all bring a little bit of to Star Wars, of what we like, and we hope it fits into that galaxy. George [Lucas], he created this galaxy. He created these dynamics. Jedi, Sith. All these things I play with, and I've been fortunate that he taught me a lot of things. I'm always doing my best to follow what he taught, and my nature comes into it. So you get space whales and wolves," Filoni shared with a laugh. "You know, that's all part of it." You can watch the video below:

Will Ahsoka Get a Season 2?



Earlier this month, Deadline reported that "Ahsoka Season 2 is more of a reality in the conversation, though nothing is locked yet." Considering Ahsoka's ties with The Mandalorian and Filoni's future film plans, it's pretty likely we'll be seeing the Ahsoka characters again. Before the SAG strike, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka) while she was promoting her new film, Haunted Mansion, and we asked if she knew anything about Filoni's film and whether or not she would be in it.

"No. I'm just so happy he got it," Dawson shared when asked if she knew about the project. "Honestly, my uncle is a comic book artist. That is not the average transition coming from animation and going into directing, and especially a film. For all the nerds, I think for the cons and stuff, this is just like, 'Ah!' kind of status. So, I'm just super stoked for him because it really could not happen to a better person. He's so talented and remarkable and awesome, and I love him. And I think what he learned in doing in animation, he's blowing out of the water in directing and live action. So, I'm, as a fan, excited to watch that movie, whether I'm in it or not."

She added, "And I hope I'm invited to set, regardless."

Stay tuned for more updates about Dave Filoni's corner of the Star Wars universe.