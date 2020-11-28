The Mandalorian: Rosario Dawson Shows Support For Ahsoka Tano Voice Actor Ashley Eckstein

✖

Today's episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, "Chapter 13: The Jedi" featured the long-awaited live-action debut of Ahsoka Tano, the beloved Jedi from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. We long suspected the role would be played by Rosario Dawson, and those suspicions were officially confirmed when the episode dropped on Disney+. The character's Mandalorian debut has been a huge topic of discussion on social media with many fans praising Dawson's portrayal while others are taking the time to pay tribute to the animated version's voice actor, Ashley Eckstein. Based on Dawson's latest Instagram story, it appears she also has great respect for Eckstein. She shared a post by the voice actor, which was promoting an Ahsoka Tano top.

"It’s #TanoTuesday and I’m thrilled to share that our Tano long sleeve shirt is back in stock on @heruniverse. I also wanted to share my gratitude to everyone during this week of Thanksgiving." Eckstein posted earlier this week. "A friend of mine taught me this year that 'The core of wisdom is to overcome self-deception.' Let that sink in... Our mind can make us believe that we are invisible. One of the worst feelings in the world is to feel invisible. We all just want to be visible and be needed. I feel like we can all relate to this, especially this year.

She added, "If you are feeling this way, please know that I see you. You ARE visible and you ARE needed. Ahsoka said, 'When you find people who need your help you help them, no matter what.' I am SO thankful for our incredible community and for all of your help and your support. You always make me feel visible and my heart is eternally grateful. I hope you all have a Happy Thanksgiving and remember #AhsokaLivesInAllOfUs." You can check out her post and a screenshot of Dawson's Instagram stories below:

During "Chapter 13: The Jedi," Ahsoka also revealed Baby Yoda's real name is Grogu, and shared what Mando's next step should be, saying, "You will find the ancient ruins of a temple that has a strong connection to the Force. Place Grogu on the seeing stone at the top of the mountain. Then Grogu may choose his path. If he reaches out through the Force, there's a chance a Jedi may sense his presence and come searching for him," Ahsoka says during the episode, adding: "Then again, there aren't many Jedi left."

