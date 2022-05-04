Star Wars Day 2022 Deals: Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, and More

By Sean Fallon

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Star Wars Day aka May the 4th deals are everywhere today, and we're rounding up some of the biggest and best for your convenience. These include one-day sales from Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, Best Buy and more. These sales are listed below along with a handful of highlights. New deals will be added throughout the day as they become available. 

0commentsShop Amazon's Star Wars Day DealsShop Best Buy's Star Wars Day DealsShop Walmart's Star Wars Day DealsShop GameStop's Star Wars Day Deals
Shop LEGO Star Wars Day DealsShop Entertainment Earth Star Wars Day Deals (free US shipping $39+with code SPRINGFREE22)
Start the Conversation

of