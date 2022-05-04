Star Wars Day 2022 Deals: Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Star Wars Day aka May the 4th deals are everywhere today, and we're rounding up some of the biggest and best for your convenience. These include one-day sales from Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, Best Buy and more. These sales are listed below along with a handful of highlights. New deals will be added throughout the day as they become available.