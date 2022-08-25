Star Wars: Andor Star Says Series Won't Feature Jedi

While the upcoming Star Wars: Andor series is set to feature some familiar figures from the galaxy far, far away, one thing from the franchise that audiences shouldn't expect to be seeing are Jedi, according to star Diego Luna. When Rogue One: A Star Wars Story landed in theaters, viewers knew the film wouldn't be exploring the Skywalker family, yet we saw characters who were at least somewhat attuned to the ways of the Force, with Luna's recent comments implying that the figures in the series will be more grounded and accessible. Star Wars: Andor premieres on Disney+ on September 21st.

"What I would say is that Andor is the most grounded Star Wars you'll get. This is about the people. There's no Jedi around, and it's very dark times in the galaxy," Luna shared with Screen Rant. "It's when the people have to come together, articulate a response, and work in communities because the Empire is growing and control is everywhere. People have been marginalized, and there's no freedom. You have these communities having to react."

He continued, "It's the most human that the experience of Star Wars can get. This Star Wars is about regular people like you and me, and I think that connection is going to be special. It's the most realistic -- if you can say realistic, because obviously, they live in a galaxy far, far away. But it should feel realistic to you, because we want that proximity. We want you to reflect [on] yourself with these characters on this journey."

While his comments mean we can't rule out other Force-sensitive characters appearing in the show, don't count on figures like Ahsoka Tano dropping by the series like she did on The Mandalorian.

The Andor series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Luna's remarks reflect comments made by showrunner Tony Gilroy about the series' emphasis on everyday people as opposed to heroes.

"I wanted to do it about real people," the showrunner explained to Variety. "They've made all this IP about the royal family, in essence. It's been great. But there's a billion, billion, billion other beings in the galaxy. There's plumbers and cosmeticians. Journalists! What are their lives like? The revolution is affecting them just as much as anybody else. Why not use the Star Wars canon as a host organism for absolutely realistic, passionate, dramatic storytelling?"

