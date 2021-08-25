Star Wars: Andor Reportedly Finished Filming

✖

Star Wars: Andor, the Rogue One spinoff series centering on the character of Cassian Andor, has reportedly wrapped production at Pinewood Studios. A Star Wars fan site has been following up on progress for most of the month, as more and more of the production started to come to a close, but apparently series star Diego Luna did not actually wrap his part of the series until sometime this weekend (he was still shooting as of August 20). Now, though, there have been several cast and crew wrap parties, suggesting that the series really is in the can, according to the Bespin Bulletin.

The prequel has had a troubled road to completion. Originally set to film in late 2019 or early 2020, it was delayed first by a rewrite (sound familiar, Rogue One fans?) and then as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new series follows the adventures of Rebel spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion and prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to the galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire. According to established lore, Andor served in the Confederacy of Independent Systems during the Clone Wars and then the Alliance to Restore the Republic during Operation Fracture and the Galactic Civil War. He eventually died obtaining the plans for the Death Star along with the rest of his Rogue One unit, although their sacrifice set the stage for A New Hope and the destruction of the Empire.

Little is known about the specifics of the series, although Fiona Shaw recently revealed that she will be "called Andor" as well, seemingly implying that her character will be part of Cassian Andor's family in the series. His past is largely unexplored, leaving things pretty open for intrepretation as the season -- and potentially more stories featuring the character -- unfolds.

Starring alongside Luna and Shaw in the new series are Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly, and Robert Emms.

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: Andor before it premieres sometime in 2022.

