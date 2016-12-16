Star Wars: Andor Set Photo Reveals Another Dead Rogue One Character Return

✖

Lucasfilm has a ton of Star Wars projects on their upcoming line-up, including a new Disney+ series that's set to star Diego Luna as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's Cassian Andor. Andor will be a prequel to Rogue One, which means there are many characters who could potentially show up on the series. There have already been rumors that Ewan McGregor will appear on the show as Obi-Wan Kenobi and fans are hoping that other Rogue One characters, especially Alan Tudyk's K-2SO, will make an appearance. Recently, some new photos came out of the Andor set and it appears at least one Rogue One character will be showing up: Ruescott Melshi (Duncan Pow). Pow's character was one of the many people who died during the Battle of Scarif.

"ANDOR UPDATES. Apparently, the person seen in the video of Andor with Diego on the beach was actor Duncan Pow who played Sgt. Ruescott Melshi in Rogue One," @nacaostarwars tweeted. "A new image of Duncan on set reveals more clearly that it is him and not Nick Blood. With that, where Nick will appear in the series is still unknown. Speaking head in silhouette : u/makesyoufeeldejavu | Reddit." You can check out the photos in the post below:

During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel last year, Luna teased what fans can expect from the series.

"It's basically everything you have to know to understand Rogue One," Luna said of Andor. "The story of the character before. I can spoil the ending I guess!" He added, "It's nice to go into a story you already know the ending.... Now you can take the nuances and the layers. I think it's fun to do something that isn't just about getting to the end. It's about delaying that."

In addition to Andor, there's a lot to look forward to from Lucasfilm. It was revealed in The Mandalorian season finale's post-credit scene that The Book of Boba Fett series is coming and will star Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. The series is expected to be its own show, but with the same creative team as The Mandalorian. During the Disney Investor Day live stream back in December, Kathleen Kennedy announced a batch of new projects. Kennedy shared that an Ahsoka series is coming and will tie in with The Mandalorian. Rangers of the New Republic was also announced in December but has since been removed from active development. During the live stream, Kennedy also confirmed the untitled Star Wars film from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, revealed Hayden Christensen is joining the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, gave fans a glimpse of Andor, and more.

Star Wars: Andor is set to hit Disney+ in 2022.