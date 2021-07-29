Star Wars: Andor Actor Offers Cryptic Tease About New Series

✖

As the title implies, the upcoming Disney+ series Star Wars: Andor will focus on Diego Luna's Cassian Andor and his exploits ahead of the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, with actor Fiona Shaw potentially teasing she is related to the main character. In response to being asked about the series, Shaw claimed that the series was about characters named "Andor," and noted that she was one of them, either confirming that she's related to Cassian or that she may have been caught off guard by the mention of the series and misspoke. Star Wars: Andor is set to premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2022.

"It's an Andor series and it's about people called 'Andor,' of which I am one," Shaw shared with BBC's The One Show, per Twitter user Paul Edwards. "And the main part, of course, is the marvelous Mexican actor and he plays the hero who runs around, who is Diego Luna, and he has adventures in space. It's set well before the Star Wars series so it's a prequel to Star Wars."

Shaw's comments on the series are largely ambiguous and don't contradict anything we know about the series, though there could understandably be some confusion about people being called "Andor" as if it's a title as opposed to a surname, but with how little we know about her character, it could be possible she plays a family member. With Rogue One only offering minimal details into Cassian's history, there's a lot of uncharted territory the new series could explore, including his family.

The new series follows the adventures of Rebel spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion and prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to the galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire.

Starring alongside Luna and Shaw in the new series are Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly, and Robert Emms.

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: Andor before it premieres sometime in 2022.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!