Star Wars: Ashley Eckstein Recalls Initial Negative Reaction To Ahsoka From Fans: "I Sobbed"

Star Wars: Ahsoka is debuting on Disney+ next month, and it will feature the return of Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano. Of course, Dawson is not the first actor to play the former Jedi. Ahsoka was first introduced in Star Wars: Clone Wars, and was voiced by Ashley Eckstein. The character has become a fan favorite over the years, but she wasn't initially well-received by fans, and it's no secret that Star Wars fan can be pretty intense. Eckstein recently spoke at a panel during the 2023 Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (via CBR), and reflected on how difficult things were for her in the beginning.

"It's been quite the journey," Eckstein shared. "It really has. From the very beginning where [Ahsoka] was hated. And one thing to note, we were always a season ahead of what you all saw. We were well into Season 2 by the time you all saw the [Clone Wars movie], so I knew how far she had come. When it came out, so many people hated Ahsoka. First, I sobbed into my cheesecake. But then I took a day to have a pity party. Then, I was like, 'No -- this character is amazing. And everyone else is going to see what I see if they just give her time.'"

"And so, I asked fans for their patience," Eckstein continued. "I said 'Look, no character is perfect in the beginning, and if they were, then they'd be really boring. So please go on this journey with her.'"

Ashley Eckstein Urges Fans To Watch Animated Shows Ahead of Ahsoka:

During a recent interview with CinemaBlend, Eckstein revealed she's excited about the live-action Ahsoka series, but she hopes fans will watch the animated shows first.

"I actually recommend to everyone who is excited about the upcoming Ahsoka series, I highly recommend that you take the time to watch Clone Wars, and watch Star Wars Rebels, and even Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. Because if you don't, you're going to miss out on crucial, crucial backstory that you really need to know to fully enjoy the Ahsoka series, which is so exciting," Eckstein shared.

She added, "We're gonna get so many new and incredible stories, but without that backstory, and full understanding of who Ahsoka is and even who the other characters are, you're not going to have as rich or in-depth of an understanding and appreciation of what's going to happen in the series without the backstory, so I'm very grateful that Clone Wars and Rebels and Tales the Jedi are on Disney+. Any chance I get, I tell fans, 'Go and watch it and binge it before you watch the Ahsoka series. It's really gonna matter.'"

Eckstein continued, "And then Clone Wars and Rebels and even Tales the Jedi in general... You know, at some point, most Star Wars fans go back and watch the movies. They watch Episodes IV, V, and VI, and I, II, and III. Well now, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, they're a part of that timeline. It's part of the story. It's part of the overall trajectory and journey of these characters, so without watching those series, you're kind of missing out. They're all connected. I highly recommend that fans watch them."

Star Wars: Ahsoka is debuting on Disney+ on August 23rd.