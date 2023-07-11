Star Wars: Ahsoka Official Trailer Released

The last few months have seen Star Wars fans be given various looks at the highly anticipated Star Wars: Ahsoka TV series, but today brings an all-new trailer that sheds more insight into the actual plot of the show. Not only do we learn about how our heroes have scattered since the events of Star Wars Rebels, but we also got our first full look at Grand Admiral Thrawn, the fan-favorite villain who is making his debut in live-action. You can check out the full trailer for Star Wars: Ahsoka below before the series premieres on Disney+ on August 23rd.

After being a staple of Star Wars Legends lore, Thrawn returned to the official canon of Star Wars with Star Wars Rebels, where he set his sights on taking down the Ghost crew. Heroes Ezra Bridger, Kanan Jarrus, Hera Syndulla, Sabine Wren, and Zeb Orrelios not only hoped to helped the Rebel Alliance's fight against the Galactic Empire, but also knew the threat that Thrawn served as a member of the nefarious organization.

When Ahsoka Tano made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian, as played by Rosario Dawson, she confirmed that she was setting her sights on taking down the threat. In the finale of Star Wars Rebels, both Ezra and Thrawn had an implied death, though the final moments of that show's series finale implied Ezra's survival, which would coincide with Thrawn's survival as well.

In addition to showcasing in this new trailer that Thrawn is clearly alive and well, the footage also offers an update on the overall status of the Rebels characters since we last saw them. Hera (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) is still one of the best pilots in the Rebel Alliance, as she asserts her authority within the organization, while also showcasing that Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) was at one point Ahsoka's new apprentice, yet the pair have seemingly had a bit of a falling out.

Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

