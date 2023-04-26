The Mandalorian's Katee Sackhoff Gives Hilarious NSFW Breakdown of Star Wars Fans

Star Wars: The Mandalorian's third season came to an end last week, and it set up a lot of excitement for the already-confirmed fourth season. The third season was a big one for Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) who is now the leader of the newly-unified Mandalore. Previously, Sackhoff has talked about the fan reaction to her character and how the way people have responded to her has been a "dream come true." Of course, when dealing with a massive fandom like Star Wars, it's impossible to please everybody, so Sackhoff gave a hilarious breakdown of the fans during a recent interview with Kristian Harloff's The Big Thing podcast.

"I don't know, 70% are super, super excited about [Bo-Katan], you got ten percent like 'I hated the whole thing,' you got five percent 'you just hate Bo,' and then you got two percent that wants me to sit on their face," Sackhoff said. "Art is subjective. Not everyone is always going to love what you do and we would be stupid if we thought that everybody would like us, like the work we do, like our talent, and like the stuff that we do. And you just... you gotta let it go."

Katee Sackhoff Talks Stunts:

Long before she was Bo-Katan, Sackhoff played Kara Thrace/Starbuck in Battlestar Galactica from 2004 to 2009. However, things were a bit different for Sackhoff back then. In a recent interview with StarWars.com, the actor explained how it was hard to find body doubles to match her during the BSG days. While things have changed during The Mandalorian, there is still one stunt Sackhoff likes to do herself.

"When I started in this industry, it was really hard to find doubles to match me," Sackhoff explained. "You know, I was always just slightly bigger than most of the women around that were actors at the time and the stunt doubles, they just couldn't find anyone. I was doubled by a man at one point ... It was literally me doing my own stunts because the match was not perfect, and I wanted it to look believable."

Sackhoff added, "I've realized that, number one, I don't bounce back as well as I used to ... But also, I think that if I take my ego out of it and, and acknowledge that we are trying to create the best character and the most realistic, amazing, crazy-tough woman in the world, in this character... I can't do all of that and that would be egotistical to think that I can. So, there were a few different women in this suit this year, and every one of them served a phenomenal purpose to make Bo as fierce as possible ... I have a wicked knee slide! Every once in a while, when I can do a knee slide, I definitely do a knee slide."

The third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.