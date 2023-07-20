Star Wars: Ahsoka's Starship And More Revealed at Comic-Con Preview Night

Star Wars: Ahsoka showed off the heroine's ship and a bunch of other props from the new show. On Disney+, Rosario Dawson is set to play the former Jedi in a series just weeks from now. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis is on the show floor providing up to the minute updates about everything happening at San Diego Comic-Con. In these new pictures, fans get a closer look at Ahsoka Tano's costume for the streaming show. Also showcased are some new lightsaber hilt designs for the series' resident bad guys. (They've been shrouded in mystery during the trailers.) From there, some sweet concept art details locations we've seen in the promotional clips with some unseen destinations. Have a look for yourself down below!

Disney+ describes the show: "Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering in August on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu."

(Photo: Brandon Davis/ComicBook.com)

"Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni."

