Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones is 19 years old today and fans are reminiscing about it. George Lucas dropped that experience in 2002 and the love of Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi has never been the same since. With Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen set to return to Star Wars with the Disney+ series, it only seems right that fans would be revising this film. Attack of the Clones had the pleasure of being released in an absolutely stacked year for blockbusters, so it wasn’t the biggest film of that year. (How could it be when it had to contend with Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, and Spider-Man?) Still, in this time, people have grown to appreciate the prequel trilogy a bit. Lucas explained his motivations behind these movies back in an interview from 2002.

What we don't like:

❌ sand (coarse, rough, irritating, gets everywhere)

What we do like:

✅ celebrating the anniversary of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (cool, fun, entertaining, full of iconic quotes) pic.twitter.com/eE4URuC2ur — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) May 16, 2021

"The story was written 30 years ago, it's one big, long story," Lucas, explained to ScreenSlam. "This one does have a love story, which is quite a bit different, and it's a necessary part of the plot that's being told of Anakin's journey. And that was challenging in its own way, because Star Wars films have a tendency to be very action-oriented. To be able to slow down a little bit and tell a love story in the middle of it was a challenge to be able to make that happen, but I think we pulled it off pretty well."

