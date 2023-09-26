New Star Wars Retro Collection Drops: Ahsoka and The Book of Boba Fett

Hasbro has launched big Star Wars Retro Collection waves inspired by Disney+ shows Ahsoka and The Book of Boba Fett

By Sean Fallon

Hasbro is right back at it with their Star Wars drops following the events of Pulse Con 2023 this past weekend. Today they've launched two large waves of Retro Collection figures inspired by Star Wars Disney+ series Ahsoka and The Book of Boba Fett, and everything you need to know to get your hands on them can be found right here. 

Each of the 3.75-inch scale figures in these new Star Wars Retro Collection waves are inspired by the original Kenner toys from the '70s complete with classic cardbacks. The also feature multiple points of articulation and most come with an accessory. You can get your pre-orders in via the links below, and stick around for the gallery of images. 

Star Wars Retro Collection: The Book of Boba Fett:

Star Wars Retro Collection: Star Wars: Ahsoka 

What Is Star Wars: Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which premiered on August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

Ahsoka debuts new episodes on Wednesdays in Disney+.

Star Wars Retro Collection Chopper

Star Wars Retro Collection Marrok

Star Wars Retro Collection General Hera Syndulla

Star Wars Retro Collection Sabine Wren

Star Wars Retro Collection HK-87 Assassin Droid

Star Wars Retro Collection Morgan Elsbeth

Star Wars Retro Collection Ahsoka Tano

Star Wars Retro Collection Luke Skywalker

Star Wars Retro Collection Cad Bane

Star Wars Retro Collection Krrsantan

Star Wars Retro Collection Grogu

Star Wars Retro Collection Tusken Warrior

Star Wars Retro Collection Boba Fett

Star Wars Retro Collection The Mandalorian

Star Wars Retro Collection Fennec Shand

