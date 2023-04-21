Star Wars EFX Boba Fett Precision Helmet Replica Is 30% Off Today Only

As part of their Daily Deals offerings for April 21st, Sideshow Collectibles is offering the 1:1 scale Star Wars Boba Fett Precision Crafted Helmet replica from EFX for $280, which is 30% off the $400 list price. Granted, Hasbro's Black Series version of the Boba Fett helmet from The Empire Strikes Back can be had for $148.33 on Amazon at the time of writing, but the EFX edition is going to be a step up. From the description:

"The master patterns for the EFX helmet were made from a direct casting of the screen-used helmet. Also, the paint reference and even the timing of the blinking LED's in the rangefinder are based on an extensive study of the original helmet!"

In addition to the screen-accurate details, the EFX Boba Fett helmet also includes aluminum in its construction, so it will undoubtedly be a nicer, sturdier piece than the mostly ABS Black Series helmet.

You can shop the rest of Sideshow Collectibles' Daily Deals offerings right here. Another Star Wars item up for grabs today offers 25% off a Hot Toys Mandalorian and Grogu figure set.