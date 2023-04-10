Star Wars Celebration 2023 Hasbro Reveals: The Complete Pre-Order Guide
Star Wars Celebration 2023 is in the books, and it included some huge reveals for the future of the franchise in theaters and on TV. It also included a ton of Hasbro reveals for fans of The Black Series and The Vintage Collection. To make things easier, we've compiled a list of all of the new releases and where to find them below complete with a gallery of images.
Highlights of Hasbro's Star Wars Celebration 2023 reveals include an animatronic Chopper inspired by the upcoming Star Wars: Ahsoka series on Disney+, Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary releases that include a Force Spirits 3-pack and Jabba the Hutt, The Bad Batch Season 2 figures, and more. Note that pre-orders will go live tomorrow, April 11th at 10am PT / 1pm ET unless otherwise indicated. Keep your eye out for exclusives. Retailer direct product links will added after the launch time. Keep in mind that shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $59+ with a bonus 10% discount on in-stock items via our exclusive links.
The Black Series:
-
Star Wars The Black Series Ahsoka's Clone Trooper Electronic Helmet / $131.99 / See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
-
Star Wars: The Black Series ROTJ 40th Jabba the Hutt and Salacious B. Crumb / $89.99 / See at Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney (Exclusive)
- Star Wars: The Black Series ROTJ 40th Force Spirits / $77.99 / See at Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney (Exclusive)
- Star Wars The Black Series Wrecker (Mercenary Gear) / $24.99 / Drops on 5/4 as a Walmart Exclusive
-
Star Wars The Black Series Hunter (Mercenary Gear) / $24.99 / Drops on 5/4 as a Walmart Exclusive
-
Star Wars The Black Series Echo (Mercenary Gear) / $24.99 / Drops on 5/4 as a Walmart Exclusive
-
Star Wars The Black Series Tech (Mercenary Gear) / $24.99 / Drops on 5/4 as a Walmart Exclusive
-
Star Wars The Black Series Omega (Mercenary Gear) / $24.99 / See at Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney (Exclusive)
-
Star Wars The Black Series Clone Commando / $24.99 / Drops on 5/4 as a Walmart Exclusive
- Star Wars The Black Series Gaming Greats Darth Maul (Old Master) / $24.99 / See at GameStop
- Star Wars The Black Series Dok-Ondar / $24.99 / Drops on 5/4 as a shopDisney Exclusive
- Star Wars The Black Series Cad Bane / $24.99 / See at Entertainment Earth
- Star Wars The Black Series ROTJ 40th R2-D2 / $24.99 / See at Entertainment Earth
- Star Wars The Black Series ROTJ 40th Luke Skywalker (Jedi Knight) / $24.99 / See at Entertainment Earth
- Star Wars The Black Series ROTJ 40th Darth Vader / $24.99 / See at Entertainment Earth
- Star Wars The Black Series ROTJ 40th Emperor's Royal Guard / $24.99 / See at Entertainment Earth
The Vintage Collection:
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter / $129.99 / See at Entertainment Earth
- Star War The Vintage Collection ROTJ 40th Jabba's Court Denizens / $72.99 / See at Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney (Exclusive)
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection Krrsantan / $27.99 / See at Hasbro Pulse
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection ROTJ 40th Moff Jerjerrod / $16.99 / See at Entertainment Earth
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection ROTJ 40th Nien Nunb / $16.99 / See at Entertainment Earth
Animatronic:
- Star Wars Chatter Back Chopper / $79.99 / See at Entertainment Earth
Monopoly:
- Monopoly Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Edition / $44.99 / Drops on 5/4 as an Amazon Exclusive