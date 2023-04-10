Star Wars Celebration 2023 Hasbro Reveals: The Complete Pre-Order Guide

Star Wars Celebration 2023 is in the books, and it included some huge reveals for the future of the franchise in theaters and on TV. It also included a ton of Hasbro reveals for fans of The Black Series and The Vintage Collection. To make things easier, we've compiled a list of all of the new releases and where to find them below complete with a gallery of images.

Highlights of Hasbro's Star Wars Celebration 2023 reveals include an animatronic Chopper inspired by the upcoming Star Wars: Ahsoka series on Disney+, Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary releases that include a Force Spirits 3-pack and Jabba the Hutt, The Bad Batch Season 2 figures, and more. Note that pre-orders will go live tomorrow, April 11th at 10am PT / 1pm ET unless otherwise indicated. Keep your eye out for exclusives. Retailer direct product links will added after the launch time. Keep in mind that shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $59+ with a bonus 10% discount on in-stock items via our exclusive links.

The Black Series:

The Vintage Collection:

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter / $129.99 / See at Entertainment Earth

/ $129.99 / See at Entertainment Earth Star War The Vintage Collection ROTJ 40th Jabba's Court Denizens / $72.99 / See at Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney (Exclusive)

/ $72.99 / See at Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney (Exclusive) Star Wars The Vintage Collection Krrsantan / $27.99 / See at Hasbro Pulse

/ $27.99 / See at Hasbro Pulse Star Wars The Vintage Collection ROTJ 40th Moff Jerjerrod / $16.99 / See at Entertainment Earth

/ $16.99 / See at Entertainment Earth Star Wars The Vintage Collection ROTJ 40th Nien Nunb / $16.99 / See at Entertainment Earth

Animatronic:

Star Wars Chatter Back Chopper / $79.99 / See at Entertainment Earth

Monopoly: