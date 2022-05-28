Star Wars: Boba Fett, The Mandalorian, and Baby Yoda to Appear at Galaxy's Edge

✖

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is about to get some popular additions to the Disneyland Park. With Star Wars Celebration currently taking place, a number of major announcements have come down concerning the Star Wars Universe. Star Wars: The Mandalorian got an official 2023 release window, and new series such as Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew were also announced. For those fans who like to get out of the house and still enjoy their Star Wars adventures, Galaxy's Edge is also making significant additions over the next several months, including characters such as The Mandalorian, Boba Fett, and Baby Yoda.

Star Wars Celebration included a panel titled "From a Galaxy Far, Far Away to a Disney Park Near You." Disney Parks recapped the major announcements, which featured the date that Boba Fett and Fennec Shand will be found at Galaxy's Edge. Beginning tomorrow, May 28th, The Book of Boba Fett characters can be found milling around the Black Spire outpost. Mando and Grogu, aka the child fondly referred to as Baby Yoda, will join Boba Fett and Fennec Shand at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at a later date. Boba Fett and Fennec Shand will be a part of an untold story that takes them to the planet Batuu and Black Spire Outpost, a location infamous to Star Wars bounty hunters.

Bryce Dallas Howard is reportedly directing an episode of the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, making this the fourth time she's directed an episode of a live-action Star Wars series on Disney+. Howard was behind the director's chair for The Mandalorian's Season 1 episode "Sanctuary" and Season 2's "The Heiress." She then returned for last year's The Book of Boba Fett in the fan-favorite episode "Return of the Mandalorian" featuring Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin.

The Mandalorian was the first Star Wars live-action series to debut on Disney+ after the streaming service launched in November 2019. It became an instant hit on Disney+ once it premiered and gave Lucasfilm the confidence to continue pursuing live-action TV adventures over feature films. The Mandalorian has also had an all-star cast of directors, including Bryce Dallas Howard, Peyton Reed, Taika Waititi, Deborah Chow, Rick Famuyiwa, and Robert Rodriguez. Chow's turn as a director led to the filmmaker helming the entire season of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which debuted today on Disney+. Executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have also directed episodes of The Mandalorian.