Star Wars: The Mandalorian: Bryce Dallas Howard Returning to Direct Season 3 Episode

✖

Jurassic World: Dominion star Bryce Dallas Howard is returning to the Star Wars Universe. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress-director will helm an episode of the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, making this the fourth time she's directed an episode of a live-action Star Wars series on Disney+. Howard was behind the director's chair for The Mandalorian's Season 1 episode "Sanctuary" and Season 2's "The Heiress." She then returned for last year's The Book of Boba Fett in the fan-favorite episode "Return of the Mandalorian" featuring Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin.

The Mandalorian was the first Star Wars live-action series to debut on Disney+ after the streaming service launched in November 2019. It became an instant hit on Disney+ once it premiered and gave Lucasfilm the confidence to continue pursuing live-action TV adventures over feature films. The Mandalorian has also had an all-star cast of directors, including Bryce Dallas Howard, Peyton Reed, Taika Waititi, Deborah Chow, Rick Famuyiwa, and Robert Rodriguez. Chow's turn as a director led to the filmmaker helming the entire season of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which debuted today on Disney+. Executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have also directed episodes of The Mandalorian.

THR also reports that after helming the animated side of the Star Wars Universe, Dave Filoni will also direct several episodes of Ahsoka, which is now filming and will debut on Disney+ in 2023. He also directed the first episode of The Mandalorian, along with an episode of The Book of Boba Fett. Filoni is the creator of Ahsoka Tano, and has guided much of her career across Star Wars: Clones Wars, Star Wars Rebels, The Mandalorian, and now her self-titled Disney+ series starring Rosario Dawson. Ahsoka's The Mandalorian debut came in the episode titled "The Jedi," which also happened to be directed by Filoni.

Another piece of information announced for The Mandalorian during Star Wars Celebration is Katee Sackhoff will return to reprise her role as Bo-Katan Kryse, along with everyone's favorite Baby Yoda, Grogu. Viewers will be taken to Mandalore, which is probably how Bo-Katan factors into things. A new Star Wars series was also announced. Skeleton Crew comes from executive producers Jon Watts, Christopher Ford, Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni. Starring Jude Law, with the series focusing on a group of young kids in the New Republic era lost in the galaxy trying to find their way home.

Photo credit Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images