Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Release Month Revealed

✖

The third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian has an official release month. With Star Wars Celebration currently kicking off today, Lucasfilm is providing fans with updates on their favorite stars and streaming series. For instance, Star Wars: Andor announced its release date with its first teaser trailer, and now a month has been announced for when Mando and Grogu will be back in our lives. Instead of premiering at the end of 2022, Season 3 of The Mandalorian will board Disney+ in February 2023, as most likely the first Star Wars series to premiere in the new year.

Another piece of information announced for The Mandalorian is Katee Sackhoff will return to reprise her role as Bo-Katan Kryse, along with everyone's favorite Baby Yoda, Grogu. Viewers will be taken to Mandalore, which is probably how Bo-Katan factors into things. A new Star Wars series was also announced. Skeleton Crew comes from executive producers Jon Watts, Christopher Ford, Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni. Starring Jude Law, with the series focusing on a group of young kids in the New Republic era lost in the galaxy trying to find their way home.

The Mandalorian and Grogu continue their journey in Season 3 of #TheMandalorian, streaming February 2023 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/CHqUL1gec7 — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) May 26, 2022

Season 2 ended with a young Luke Skywalker rescuing Mando and Grogu/Baby Yoda from Moff Gideon. Mando spent the first two seasons trying to reunite Grogu with the Jedi Order. He was able to connect with Dawson's Ahsoka, but she had her own mission to attend to, which will be explored in a spinoff series on Disney+. Mando, Ahsoka, and Luke Skywalker also guest-starred in The Book of Boba Fett, where Grogu was given the option of either becoming Luke's first student at his new Jedi Temple, or reuniting with the Mandalorian. Grogu ended up choosing Mando, and they helped Boba Fett defend his territory from the Pyke Syndicate.

Filoni, who is one of the architects of the Star Wars franchise, has hinted at even more Force users making their presence felt. "It's exciting, we're both working on [Mandalorian Season 3], we're working on Boba Fett right now, so there's a lot of new adventures coming up," Filoni told Good Morning America. "I have to be careful, I can't really say anything specific, but I think the Force will be strong with it. Let's just say that."

Are you excited for all of the Star Wars news to be announced during Star Wars Celebration? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!