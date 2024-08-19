Star Wars: Boba Fett Actor Has Disappointing Update About Mandalorian & Grogu

At Star Wars Celebration in 2023, Lucasfilm announced that Dave Filoni was developing a movie that would connect the events of all the Star Wars series that took place in The New Republic era, which included The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, and Star Wars: Ahsoka. Before that, director Jon Favreau is developing the movie The Mandalorian & Grogu, with Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison seemingly shooting down the idea that it will be a major crossover event, as he claimed that he hasn’t yet been contacted about the production. Whether he’s playing coy or is waiting for Filoni’s film to return to the galaxy far, far away is yet to be seen. The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to hit theaters on May 22, 2026.

“I’m still waiting for a phone call to be quite honest,” Morrison shared during a panel at FAN EXPO Chicago, per Screen Rant. “I think we’re just put on the shelf for a little bit. Maybe we come off the shelf later.”

After debuting in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, Morrison reprised the role of the iconic bounty hunter in his own spin-off series The Book of Boba Fett, which was billed as being a limited series. Despite seemingly being a limited series, fans have wondered if we could get more installments of the adventure, though this is only the latest instance of Morrison expressing his lack of insight into what Lucasfilm might be planning.

“No word yet. I don’t even know if there is going to be a Season 2,” Morrison shared with Newshub back in December of 2023. “I don’t know what’s going on. We’re coming out of this downtime period so I think everyone is settling back in and it all goes back to budgets and what they want to do and how much everything costs. I really don’t know. Judging by the fans I’ve met, they all want a Season 2 of Boba Fett, but I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

With Filoni developing a Season 2 of Ahsoka, there’s no confirmed timeline for when his New Republic movie could be moving forward, but given that it has already been billed as a major crossover event, it seems inevitable that Morrison would reprise his role as Fett in some capacity.

