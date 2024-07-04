The Mandalorian: Temuera Morrison Wants Boba Fett to Steal an Episode of the Disney+ Series

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is expected to return to Disney+ for a fourth season. Currently, it’s unclear when Lucasfilm plans to end The Mandalorian, but Dave Filoni is eventually going to direct a movie that will culminate the Disney+ shows that take place in that era such as Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett and Star Wars: Ahsoka. While Ahsoka is already confirmed to be getting a second season, there’s no word on the future of The Book of Boba Fett. However, Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison has an idea for how his character could return…

Morrison recently appeared at MCM London Comic Con (via Yahoo!) and addressed The Book of Boba Fett episode, “Return of the Mandalorian.” While fans agreed it was a good episode of television, it was also an odd choice to put focus on Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his storyline from The Mandalorian during Boba Fett’s show. Morrison now believes it’s his turn to take over someone else’s show.

“I would actually like my character to visit The Mandalorian, the Mando fort or something, and come in there and kick some real serious a** as well,” Morrison shared. “The way he did and came into my show, and stole an episode of my show – so I’d like to do the same thing.”

Temuera Morrison Addresses The Book of Boba Fett Season 2:

Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen in The Book of Boba Fett.

“No word yet. I don’t even know if there is going to be a Season 2,” Morrison shared with Newshub in December. “I don’t know what’s going on. We’re coming out of this downtime period so I think everyone is settling back in and it all goes back to budgets and what they want to do and how much everything costs. I really don’t know. Judging by the fans I’ve met, they all want a Season 2 of Boba Fett, but I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Morrison first revived Fett in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, continuing the character’s story after he fell into the Sarlacc pit in 1983’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The Book of Boba Fett revealed what happened to the character after his apparent death while detailing the aftermath of his time spent with Din Djarin.

Stay tuned for more updates about the Star Wars shows on Disney+. Currently, you can watch new episodes of Star Wars: The Acolyte on the streaming site every Tuesday.