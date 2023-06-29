Star Wars: James Mangold Says His Boba Fett Movie Would Have Been "Borderline Rated R"

Back in 2018, after years of fans expressing their enthusiasm of getting more Boba Fett, reports claimed that Logan director James Mangold would be developing a spin-off film focusing on the character, only for those plans to dissolve in the wake of Solo: A Star Wars Story's underwhelming reception. Mangold himself recently recalled that not only would the film have been much more mature in tone, but also that his approach to the material wasn't merely repurposed for the events of The Mandalorian or Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. Mangold is set to return to the galaxy far, far away to explore a story centered around the time of the Dawn of the Jedi.

"At the point I was doing it, I was probably scaring the sh-t out of everyone, but I was probably making much more of a borderline-rated R spaghetti Western, single-planet spaghetti Western," Mangold recalled to the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "The world would never be able to embrace Baby Yoda if I had made that, he didn't really belong in the world I was envisioning. In a moment of corporate realignment after whatever happened with the Han Solo movie, they just suddenly decided they weren't making pictures like that. I think the opportunities -- streaming -- presented themselves."

He continued, "It was a beautiful period, I was just listening to Ennio Morricone all day, all night, and typing away. I'm not sure it ever would have happened, I'm not sure it was in anyone's plans, what I was thinking about."

Mangold wasn't the first filmmaker whose name was attached to develop a movie focused on the bounty hunter, as Fantastic Four director Josh Trank had also been in talks to bring such a project to life. In the years since both of these projects were reported, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has debunked the veracity of just how far into development either of these projects were, so it seems entirely unlikely that elements from either project will end up being brought to life in a reimagined concept.

When Boba Fett did make his return, it was for a surprise appearance in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, which showcased how the character survived the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. While there are no confirmed reports of Boba Fett making a return in the near future, a Season 2 of The Book of Boba Fett currently seems unlikely.

Stay tuned for details on James Mangold's upcoming Star Wars movie.

