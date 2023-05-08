Star Wars: Director Robert Rodriguez Teases He Knows Boba Fett's Future but Won't Reveal It

With Din Djarin playing such a pivotal role in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, many fans thought Fett could be making an appearance in Season 3 of The Mandalorian, and while that return never occurred, frequent Star Wars director Robert Rodriguez claims he knows about Fett's future. Between helming the episode of The Mandalorian that delivered Fett's return following his bout with the sarlacc, while also directing multiple The Book of Boba Fett episodes, few filmmakers are as connected to the figure as Rodriguez, with his recent comments sure to spark speculation about when and where Fett will return.

"I can't say," Rodriguez clearly confirmed to io9 about when and where Fett will return. "I'm sworn to secrecy. I wish I could tell you. I know all the answers to what you're asking, but I can't say."

While this update won't entirely excite fans who were hoping for Fett's return, the fact that Rodriguez made the distinction that he knows about Fett's future but merely wouldn't reveal it is more promising than if the filmmaker was entirely ambiguous about the topic. Rodriguez is also clearly as passionate about Boba Fett as fans are, as he recalled his excitement at bringing those previous adventures to life.

"Everything you saw every day ... It didn't feel like you were seeing behind the scenes. It felt so real," Rodriguez pointed out. "The sets were so real. Even The Volume was so real that you felt like you were in Star Wars ... There's these's things called 'Rock Camp' that if you want to go play with [Aerosmith guitarist] Joe Perry or something, you pay money to get on stage for two seconds with him? This is what a director would pay money to do. To have 'Star Wars Camp.' To get to direct and edit and be part of the Star Wars universe just as an experience is one of my favorite experiences because it was just a dream come true."

These remarks also seem a bit more concrete than what Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison knows about his character's future, who shared last month a bit more of an uncertain reaction about a return.

"I think there is a few changes going on. We also come under the big umbrella known as 'Disney' now, too," Morrison shared at the SUPANOVA Comic Con & Gaming convention in Melbourne, Australia. "So it's one of the last few conversations we had in L.A. The conversation started like, 'Oh, look we're having a few changes. We're having a few cutbacks.' And when you hear that at the other end of the line, it's no good trying to negotiate any more money that's for sure. So we'll see what happens."

Stay tuned for details on the future of Boba Fett.

Are you hoping we get to see Boba Fett's return? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!