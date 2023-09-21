Star Wars: Ahsoka Gives an Official Name to New Jedi Trained After the Order Fell

Star Wars: Ahsoka has given an official name to the Jedi trained after the order fell: The Bokken Jedi.

Star Wars: Ahsoka has given an official name to those Jedi that were trained in the tumultuous years after the Jedi Order and Republic fell.

In Ahsoka Episode 6 "Far, Far, Away", former Jedi General Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and his dark side apprentice Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) on the planet Peridea in a distant galaxy, where both Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) have been stranded for years. Thrawn uses Sabine Wren as bait, letting her track down Ezra while Baylan and Shin follow close behind, waiting to kill both of the Rebels heroes.

While tracking their prey, Baylan explains to Shin who Ezra actually is, referring to the boy as a "Bokken Jedi," who was "trained in the wild" after the Order fell.

What Are Bokken Jedi?

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

Bokken Jedi are any Jedi that were trained (or self-trained) after the Jedi Order fell during Order 66 (in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith). It's a good official term to have the Star Wars franchise has been introducing previously unknown Jedi into the lore for years now:

Ezra Bridger debuted during the Star Wars Rebels animated series, as a Force-sensitive boy who became the padawan of Kanan Jarrus, a Jedi who barely completed his own training. While Kanan died in Phoenix Crew's war against Thrawn, Ezra tapped into greater Force powers to have a pod of Purrgils take Thrawn and his ship the Chimera into the distant galaxy. Presumably, Ezra has developed his Force powers in order to survive on Peridea.

Sabine Wren now qualifies as a Bokken Jedi, having been trained by Ahsoka Tano in the years of the Rebellion – and again now, during this New Republic Era. The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda, Grogu would also count as being on the list, since he was trained before Luke Skywalker officially opened his new Jedi Temple.

Many Star Wars gamers know Cal Kestis, the protagonist of the Star Wars Jedi gaming franchise. After losing his master during Order 66, Cal survived and formed a rag-tag crew with a former Jedi (Cere Junda), a scoundrelly captain (Greez Dritus) and a Nightsister named Merrin. By the second game, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Cal has grown into a full-fledged Jedi Knight.

However, in the end, the most famous Bokken Jedi would be the one who stopped the Emperor, redeemed(?) Darth Vader, and eventually restrated the Jedi Order: Luke Skywalker.

Star Wars: Ahsoka is streaming on Disney+.