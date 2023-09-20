Star Wars: Who is Captain Enoch in Ahsoka?

While there have been a lot of familiar faces popping up on Star Wars: Ahsoka so far, the series introduced an entirely new character in today's episode: Captain Enoch, the apparent right-hand man and the head of Grand Admiral Thrawn's Night Troopers on Peridea. The character first appeared in the latest episode, titled "Far, Far Away," and seems to be the stand-in for somebody like Captain Phasma in the sequel series or even Darth Vader in the original trilogy -- not the highest-ranking member of the Empire, but certainly bad news.

Enoch -- likely named for a Biblical figure whose defining trait was a devotion to God so complete that he was eventually brought to Heaven without ever having to actually die -- is the head of an army of Stormtroopers who are all wearing weathered, damaged, and mismatched armor, likely suggesting that Thrawn essentially scavenged what he could after his defeat and exile.

Enoch, played by actor Wes Chatham, has numerous touches of gold on his armor, including a mask that's evocative of the Nightsisters who were present on Peridea at the time. It's the most "human" that a Stormtrooper's face has ever looked, but also very off-putting (think the Face of Rao in Krypton, complete with not just the golden face but also darkened eyes).

There isn't much time left to see what his role will be, so it's entirely possible that Enoch will play a bigger role in later seasons of Ahsoka or other upcoming Star Wars media. Provided, of course, he doesn't get the Darth Maul/Captain Phasma treatment and end up killed in a shocking and abrupt way. Only time will tell.

