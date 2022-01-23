Star Wars: Why Wookiee Black Krrsantan Attacked Those Aliens

The Book of Boba Fett. Jabba the Hutt’s cousins, the Twins, hired Krrsantan to assassinate Boba Fett, who recently claimed Jabba’s former territory on Tatooine for himself. Having failed, Krrsantan now finds himself in Boba’s employ. But before that, he took out his frustrations on a group of Trandoshan patrons at the Sanctuary cantina in Mos Espa. Why did Krrsantan choose the Trandoshan’s as his victims? As it turns out, there’s a long-standing rivalry between furry Wookiees and reptilian Trandoshans that’s a holdover from the old Star Wars Legends Expanded Universe.

The modern Star Wars canon confirmed the tension between Wookiees and Trandoshans in various places. Thus far, it says no more than that the Trandoshans were quick to ally with the Galactic Empire when it rose from the Republic’s ashes. Given that the Empire was enslaving Wookiees, that’s enough reason for the Wookiees to dislike any collaborators.

The Expanded Universe went further, revealing that Wookiees and Trandoshans live on neighboring planets in the same star system and that their rivalry long predates the Empire’s rise. Hunting is a significant part of Trandoshan culture, including rites of passage requiring young Trandoshans to defeat a mighty foe. Wookiees qualify in that department, and Trandoshans came to prize Wookiee pelts. The Book of Boba Fett referenced this idea in its first episode when an emissary from the Trandoshan crime lords on Tatooine offered Boba Fett a Wookiee pelt as tribute. After allying with the Empire, the Trandoshans suggested that Wookiees would make good forced labor and helped capture them.

Trandoshans didn’t capture Black Krrsantan. Having been exiled from the Wookiee homeworld Kashyyyk, he volunteered to become a gladiator, but his trainers helped him captive. Yet, Krrsantan seems to share the general distaste for Trandoshans that many of his fellow Wookiees harbor. Frustrated with his failure to kill Boba Fett and the Twins’ treatment of him, the Trandoshans in Sanctuary made for easy targets for Krrsantan’s rage. But don’t feel too bad for them. Trandoshans are known for their ability to grow back detached limbs. They’ll get better. Probably.

What did you think of Black Krrsantan tearing apart those Trandoshans in the latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett?