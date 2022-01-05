Star Wars’ Gladiator Wookiee Black Krrsantan Makes His Live-Action Debut in Book of Boba Fett





The Book of Boba Fett‘s latest cameo appearance caught a lot of viewers by surprise. Tatooine has had a lot of familiar faces so far. One returning player from the larger Star Wars mythos is Black Krrsantan, the Wookiee seen alongside some new antagonists for the series. *Spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett if you really don’t want to know anymore.* In Episode 2, fans get to meet The Hutt Twins, Jabba’s family that claims to have ownership of the tyrannical leader’s old throne. But, of course, Boba Fett isn’t just going to acquiesce to them just because they storm in. Fennec Shand is there to help access the threat, but the bounty hunter team has to reckon with the presence of the Wookiee “gladiator.” That’s right, Black Krrsantan is the nominal bodyguard for The Hutt Twins.

First appearing in 2015’s Darth Vader comic, Krrsantan has a prior history with Boba. Vader went to Jabba for help with a mission that he didn’t want getting back to Emperor Palpatine. Basically, the Hutt lent the Sith two of the best bounty hunters around in the Wookiee and Boba Fett. This makes the two crossing paths more interesting for viewers who have already read the comics. That familiarity must carry some sort of weight. But, that doesn’t mean that Krrsantan will automatically take it easy on Boba because of their shared history together.

During a conversation with SFX Magazine, series star Temuera Morrison said that walking Star Wars encyclopedia Dave Filoni helped a lot with filling him in on some of the gaps with Boba Fett. Clearly, there’s a lot of love for the character, meaning the pressure was on to nail this show.

“That’s where we kind of opened up too much of the can at times, I think,” Morrison explained when asked about the idea of ‘too many answers’. “I did have my reservations, but hey, I trust the people I work with. I was so lucky I had people like Dave Filoni who has an ability to connect some of the dots — some of the ancient dots — and to keep that authenticity. I relied on him a lot, because I’m not one of these actors that reads every comic book and every bounty hunter book.’”

