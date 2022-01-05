The Book of Boba Fett Introduces Hutt Twins as Villains

The second episode of The Book of Boba Fett proved to be eventful for the Star Wars Universe canon. Fans are ecstatic that it brought a fan-favorite bounty hunter to live-action for the first time, which could lead to another favorite character’s debut. In addition, the episode introduced a pair of interesting new antagonists to contend with Boba Fett. SPOILERS follow for The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 2: “The Tribes of Tatooine.” While most of this episode focuses on revealing Boba Fett’s history with the Tusken Raider tribe that found him after he escaped from the sarlacc, the first scenes see Boba Fett investigating the assassins who attacked him during the show’s previous episode. A trip to Mos Espa to speak with the mayor and Madam Garsa soon brings up the Hutts, who controlled Tatooine through Jabba.

It turns out that two of Jabba’s cousins have decided to stake a claim on Jabba’s former holdings. The twins — a brother and a sister — go unnamed in the episode, but they bring Hutt law in staking their territory. They also bring Black Krrsantan with them, the intimidating Wookie gladiator-turned-bounty-hunter in their employ. Boba Fett recognizes Krrsantan, having worked for Jabba, but doesn’t back down and shows no interest in ceding to the twins’ claim. The twins depart upon their ostentatious litter.

While Jabba the Hutt was a foreboding name in the first two Star Wars movies and a major villain in Return of the Jedi, The Book of Boba Fett seems set to explore the Hutt Clan more fully. The Hutt Clan is one of the prominent crime families in the Star Wars universe, controlling the area of the galaxy referred to as Hutt Space and operating many illegal businesses across several worlds. It’s unclear why the Hutts didn’t make their move when Bib Fortuna sat on Jabba’s throne (perhaps he was a Hutt puppet?), but it’s clear they’re not going to give up their territory to Boba Fett without a fight.

What do you think of these twin Hutts appearing in The Book of Boba Fett? Do you think they’ll make worthy foes for the former bounty hunter? Let us know what you think in the comments section. The Book of Boba Fett debuts new episodes on Wednesdays on Disney+. “The Tribes of Tatooine” is streaming on Disney+ now.