Star Wars: Book of Boba Fett’s First Episode Ratings Were Higher Than Entire Netflix Seasons

Third-party viewership platform Nielsen has updated their stats for the ending of 2021 and with it given us a better idea of just how popular the first episode of Disney+’s latest Star Wars original, The Book of Boba Fett. Nielsen’s latest report for streaming data for the week of December 27, 2021 to January 2, 2022 reveals that the show was streamed 389 million minutes in the United States. Considering the series only had one episode released at that time, and only five of the seven days of that week, this shows how popular the series was going into its premiere and it was in fact so popular it beat out full seasons of Netflix TV shows.

According to the site, The Book of Boba Fett was the #8 original streaming show for the week of 12/27 – 1/2/22, falling behind Cobra Kai, The Witcher, Lost in Space and Hawkeye, but beating out Stay Close and The Great British Baking Show. It’s worth reiterating that in this window that Nielsen is measuring The Book of Boba Fett was only available for five days and had just one episode. That in mind, the new Star Wars series beat out entire seasons of two Netflix shows and was nearly on par with two others. It will be very interesting to see what the show’s viewership continues to look like over the next seven weeks as we learn about each episode’s viewership.

You can find the full list of the top streaming TV shows according to Nielsen for the week December 27, 2021 to January 2, 2022 below

Original Series



1. Cobra Kai (Netflix), 2.42 billion minutes viewed

2. The Witcher (Netflix), 1.83 billion

3. Emily in Paris (Netflix), 1.11 billion

4. The Wheel of Time (Prime Video), 630 million

5. Hawkeye (Disney+), 539 million

6. Queer Eye (Netflix), 466 million

7. Lost in Space (Netflix), 452 million

8. The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+), 389 million

9. Stay Close (Netflix), 349 million

10. The Great British Baking Show (Netflix), 338 million



Acquired Series



1. Cocomelon (Netflix), 751 million minutes viewed

2. NCIS (Netflix), 730 million

3. Criminal Minds (Netflix), 636 million

4. Seinfeld (Netflix), 561 million

5. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 504 million

6. Supernatural (Netflix), 430 million

7. Heartland (Netflix), 413 million

8. Shameless (Netflix), 365 million

9. Dexter (Netflix), 335 million

10. Bluey (Disney+), 328 million