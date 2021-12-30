All the Star Wars Guest Stars in The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 1

The first chapter in The Book of Boba Fett is filled with a bounty of Star Wars guest stars. Spinning out of The Mandalorian Season 2, The Book of Boba Fett returns to the sands of Tatooine to tell the story of legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett’s (Temuera Morrison) claim on the crime empire once lorded over by Jabba the Hutt. In “Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land,” Fett and Master Assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) begin to cover ground in the galaxy’s underworld, working to keep Jabba’s empire intact in the wild-west Tatooine settlement of Mos Espa.

8D8

Serving Lord Fett and Master Assassin Shand is the melter droid 8D8, voiced by Matt Berry. The Toast of London co-creator is best known for playing Douglas Reynholm in the British sitcom The IT Crowd and Laszlo Cravensworth in FX’s What We Do in the Shadows.

The Mayor’s Majordomo

David Pasquesi plays the unnamed Twi’lek who appears before the new crime lord without tribute from Mok Shaiz, the mayor of Mos Espa. Pasquesi’s credits include his role as Andrew Meyer on HBO’s Veep, Tony Pugnalata in TruTV comedy series At Home with Amy Sedaris, and Blaise St. John in AMC’s Lodge 49.

Rodian Prisoner

A flashback to 4 ABY reveals the untold story of Fett’s escape from the Sarlacc pit during Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Voicing the Roidan prisoner captured by a clan of Tusken Raiders is Star Wars favorite Sam Witwer, whose voiceover roles include Galen Marek of The Force Unleashed, Darth Maul in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, and additional voice roles across the live-action Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Garsa Fwip

While making the rounds of Mos Espa, Fett and Shand meet Madam Garsa Fwip to talk business. Playing the Twi’lek owner and operator of The Sanctuary cantina in Mos Espa is Jennifer Beals, star of Showtime’s The L Word, Fox’s The Chicago Code, and NBC television series Taken.

Dokk Strassi

The Book of Boba Fett director and executive producer Robert Rodriguez cameos as Dokk Strassi, the Trandoshan leader who pays tribute to Lord Fett with a Wookie pelt. Rodriguez previously directed the Fett-centric “Chapter 14: The Tragedy” episode of The Mandalorian.

New episodes of The Book of Boba Fett premiere Wednesdays on Disney+.

