Star Wars Just Brought a Major Piece of Lore Into Live-Action

Lucasfilm recently released its highly anticipated Star Wars series Ahsoka, and fans are buzzing about what's been happening. From everything we've seen in the trailers for Star Wars: Ahsoka, it looks like it will make Star Wars: Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels fans happy. Star Wars: Ahsoka has also done some significant things for the Galaxy far, far away, and even brought back Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). During the latest episode, we even get to see Anakin in the same outfit he wore in Star Wars: Clone Wars, as well as get to see how old Ahsoka Tano was during these events. But the episode also gave us our first live-action look at The Siege of Mandalore.

What is The Siege of Mandalore?

Fandom describes The Siege of Mandalore as follows, "The Siege of Mandalore occurred late in the Clone Wars following the events of the Battle of Sundari. Former Jedi Commander Ahsoka Tano worked with Lady Bo-Katan Kryze to track down the fallen Sith Lord Darth Maul to Mandalore. While unable to participate in the battle, Jedi Generals Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi granted Tano a Republic invasion force, led by Clone Commander Rex, to capture Maul and free Mandalore."

What is Star Wars: Ahsoka About?



Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which premiered on August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

