Star Wars: Ahsoka Just Made Fans Have a Huge Realization About The Clone Wars

The fifth episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka was a huge one, in fact, it was screened in select theaters last night. "Shadow Warrior" followed last week's cliffhanger that saw Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) meeting in the World Between Worlds. This week saw the duo entering memories from their days fighting in the Clone Wars, which was extremely exciting for fans of the Clone Wars animated series. The flashback saw Barbie star Ariana Greenblatt taking on the role of young Ahsoka, which made fans realize just how young the character was when she was fighting a war amidst her Jedi training. Since the episode dropped, many fans have taken to Twitter to praise the episode and react to seeing young Ahsoka in live-action.

"I actually recommend to everyone who is excited about the upcoming Ahsoka series, I highly recommend that you take the time to watch Clone Wars, and watch Star Wars Rebels, and even Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. Because if you don't, you're going to miss out on crucial, crucial backstory that you really need to know to fully enjoy the Ahsoka series, which is so exciting," Ahsoka voice actor Ashley Eckstein recently shared.

You can check out some of the reactions to young Ahsoka below...