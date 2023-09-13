Star Wars: Ahsoka Just Made Fans Have a Huge Realization About The Clone Wars
While fans knew Ahsoka was young during Clone Wars, her age hit differently in live-action.
The fifth episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka was a huge one, in fact, it was screened in select theaters last night. "Shadow Warrior" followed last week's cliffhanger that saw Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) meeting in the World Between Worlds. This week saw the duo entering memories from their days fighting in the Clone Wars, which was extremely exciting for fans of the Clone Wars animated series. The flashback saw Barbie star Ariana Greenblatt taking on the role of young Ahsoka, which made fans realize just how young the character was when she was fighting a war amidst her Jedi training. Since the episode dropped, many fans have taken to Twitter to praise the episode and react to seeing young Ahsoka in live-action.
"I actually recommend to everyone who is excited about the upcoming Ahsoka series, I highly recommend that you take the time to watch Clone Wars, and watch Star Wars Rebels, and even Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. Because if you don't, you're going to miss out on crucial, crucial backstory that you really need to know to fully enjoy the Ahsoka series, which is so exciting," Ahsoka voice actor Ashley Eckstein recently shared.
You can check out some of the reactions to young Ahsoka below...
Live-Action Hits Different
#AhsokaSpoilers I *know* Ahsoka was a kid during the Clone Wars, we *saw* Ahsoka as a kid during the Clone Wars but seeing liveaction Clone Wars era Ahsoka hits different. You see the impact that she WAS just a kid even by season 7. DAMN. pic.twitter.com/Pnh9LKsJUG— isa is grim (@isagrimorie) September 13, 2023
Side-By-Side Look
Young Ahsoka ❤️#Ahsoka #CloneWars #TheCloneWars pic.twitter.com/id2q7MzUtL— RaFe 🍂 (@RaFe_Tano) September 13, 2023
"Jarring"
One thing that was so jarring to me, is that even though I KNEW Ahsoka was just a kid during The Clone Wars, seeing it in live action just puts it in a whole new light. A literal kid forced to have everyone’s lives in her hands for nothing then losing everyone #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/EVjttKIVKW— Noah (@NoahhbyNature) September 13, 2023
Young and Powerful
#Ahsoka
The thing I loved about this episode was how they really hammered home how young Ahsoka was during the Clone wars
This lil badass was leading the Siege of Mandalor at 17 pic.twitter.com/HcC1gneEJ5— Maxim Rutter (@RealMaxRutter) September 13, 2023
"Criminally Young"
If there's one thing this episode drives home, it's how criminally young #Ahsoka was during the Clone Wars. Animation & an adult voice don't really make you think of it after a while, but now we're seeing a real person of Ahsoka's age do all that stuff and goddamn... 😨— The Demon Clown (@TheDemonClown) September 13, 2023
Pain
Ahsoka was just a kid during the Clone Wars, she saw so much death and destruction, that hurts 😭#Ahsoka #TheCloneWars pic.twitter.com/eY75n5MaBb— RaFe 🍂 (@RaFe_Tano) September 13, 2023
No Wonder She Left
The latest Ahsoka episode going live action Clone Wars really hammered home that she was just a kid leading clones into a pointless war and that the Jedi kind of sucked.— Razor Jamón (@CPoTweetsStuff) September 13, 2023
Most Impressive
Never forget, Ahsoka being this young defeated Darth Maul in combat!— RaFe 🍂 (@RaFe_Tano) September 13, 2023
She truly was and is a powerful Jedi ✨#Ahsoka #DarthMaul #Maul pic.twitter.com/QTfA4WbZN5
"More Impact"
Watching clone wars as a cartoon i never gave much thought to just how young Ahsoka was. This really hit home that she was a child. It somehow made everything have more impact seeing it live action. https://t.co/z4XeW8UQJg— Justin Miller (@jcharlesphoto) September 13, 2023
High Praise
i think the best thing live action has done for this show is showing that ahsoka was just a kid when she was in the warpic.twitter.com/lcpGJSPPsv— pabloo ✩ (@pablxndr) September 13, 2023
In Conclusion
They absolutely nailed young Ahsoka— RaFe 🍂 (@RaFe_Tano) September 13, 2023
She was PERFECT #ahsoka pic.twitter.com/r1hPvviqGX
Did you enjoy the latest episode of Ahsoka? Tell us in the comments!prev