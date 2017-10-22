Star Wars: Carrie Fisher’s Dog Wishes Her a Happy Birthday

Two weeks ago, Carrie Fisher‘s beloved dog, Gary, joined Star Wars fans across the world in watching the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer and yesterday the French bulldog joined fans again, this time in honoring his late master.

The official Instagram account of Gary, the French bulldog shared a sweet throwback photo yesterday. In the photo, Gary and Fisher can be seen cuddling together, simply captioned “Happy birthday mom, I sure do miss you and the cozy days.”

The photo is a bittersweet reminder of how close Fisher was with Gary. Fisher adopted the dog to serve as a service pet, helping the actress to manage her bipolar disorder by offering her emotional support and stability with Fisher often remarking that Gary helped keep her calm. The pair were inseparable and Fisher often shared photos of her adventures with the dog. In the months since Fisher’s passing, Garry has remained close to those who loved her. He first resided with her daughter, Billie Lourd, before moving in with Fisher’s assistant, Corby McCoin, in March.

Gary’s birthday post is the most recent tribute the account has shared honoring Fisher’s memory. When the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer was released Gary shared a moving photo watching, specifically a moment featuring Fisher as General Leia Organa.

And Gary isn’t the only person close to Fisher to share an emotional tribute to the Fisher for what would have been her 61st birthday yesterday. Lourd also shared a throwback photo to Instagram, featuring the young actress with her mom, the pair wearing matching pajamas. Lourd captioned the photo “Happy birthday mom” using emojis, something her mother often did. Lourd also spent time with Fisher’s brother, Todd, to honor her.

Outside of biological family, Fisher’s Star Wars family also paid tribute to her yesterday. Her costar and on-screen brother, Mark Hamill, took to Twitter with a photo of himself and Fisher dancing with the caption “#AlwaysWithUs.” The official Star Wars Twitter account also posted a tribute to the actress as well.

Fans will have one final opportunity to see Fisher as the iconic Leia Organa in the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi when it opens December 15.