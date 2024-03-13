Star Wars Celebrates Imperial March With New Black Series and TVC Pre-Orders

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We're almost halfway through the month, but Lucasfilm and Disney are going to make the most of the next couple of weeks with an "Imperial March" event that celebrates the villains of the Star Wars universe. It all starts on March 14th at 10am ET / 1pm ET when the new Black Series and The Vintage Collection releases outlined here will be available to pre-order at their respective retailers.

The collection includes Star Wars: The Black Series Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 3-Pack, Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Captain Enoch and Thrawn's Night Troopers pack, as well as Darth Vader and Stormtrooper as they appeared in Star Wars: A New Hope. Note that the retailer links below will be inactive until after the launch time. Walmart will also be launching additional Black Series figures on the 14th during their Collector Con event.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER 3-PACK ($74.99 / Available: Spring 2024) – Amazon Exclusive: "STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER 3-pack, inspired by the characters' appearances in the STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER video game. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tells the story of Jedi Padawan Cal Kestis, one of the last Jedi, who must do whatever it takes to survive. The characters included in the pack include Cal Kestis (Inquisitor Vision), Second Sister Inquisitor and Purge Trooper. Fans and collectors can display these fully articulated figures featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes 3 figures and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including the Second Sister Inquisitor's Lightsaber, Cal Kestis' double-bladed Lightsaber and the Purge Trooper's electrohammer."

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CAPTAIN ENOCH & THRAWN'S NIGHT TROOPERS ($54.99 / Available: Summer 2024) – See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: "Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CAPTAIN ENOCH & THRAWN'S NIGHT TROOPERS figure pack inspired by the characters' appearances in STAR WARS: AHSOKA. These figures feature premium detail, entertainment-inspired collector grade deco (including unique helmet and suit deco on all 4 figures) and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line. Includes 4 figures and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories including blasters."

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION DARTH VADER ($16.99 / Available: Summer 2024) – See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: "During the Galactic Civil War, Darth Vader set out to find the Rebel Alliance's secret location and retrieve the schematics of the Empire's ultimate weapon, the Death Star. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION DARTH VADER figure (VC #334) inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE. This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories including 2 alternate hands and his signature red-bladed Lightsaber."

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION STORMTROOPER ($16.99 / Available: Summer 2024) – See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: "Donning sleek white armor, stormtroopers are elite shock troopers fanatically loyal to the Empire and impossible to sway from the Imperial cause. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION STORMTROOPER figure (VC #231) inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE. This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and entertainment-inspired blaster accessory."