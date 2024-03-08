Star Wars The Black Series Dok-Ondar Exclusive Figure Is Back

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro has brought back yet another Star Wars Celebration 2023 Disney Store exclusive and made it widely available. Last month it was the Star Wars The Black Series Anakin Skywalker, Yoda, and Obi-Wan Kenobi Force Spirits 3-pack, and now the Star Wars The Black Series Dok-Ondar is getting the same treatment.

The 3-pack is pre-order here at Entertainment Earth at the standard $77.99 (free US shipping on orders $79+). The set was launched as part of The Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary festivities, and includes 6-inch scale figures of Anakin Skywalker, Yoda, and Obi-Wan Kenobi with Force Ghost deco. Plus, the whole thing is wrapped up in retro packaging. The Dok-Ondar figure is also available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $44.99. It comes with four accessories, including the Sword of Khashyun.

"Known as the gatekeeper of the black market, mysterious Ithorian Dok-Ondar is an infamous collector who buys, sells, and trades rare and valuable relics in his Den of Antiquities in Black Spire Outpost. He has amassed an impressive collection of unique artifacts that is unrivaled in the galaxy, and is sought after for his knowledge and connections."

On a related note, Hasbro's latest Star Wars: The Vintage Collection release is a 4-pack inspired by Season 7 of The Clone Wars. The set includes 3.75-inch scale figures of Ahsoka Tano (Siege of Mandalore), R7-A7, CH-33P (Cheep) and RG-G1 (G-G) along with Ahoska Tano lightsaber accessories.

Specifically, the set is inspired by one of the most pivotal moments in Star Wars history. After the Order 66 Jedi purge was enacted, Ahsoka Tano teamed up with the droids in this set and succeeded in removing Clone Captain Rex's inhibitor chip, thereby freeing him from Palpatine's command. You can pre-order the set right here on Amazon (exclusive) for $69.99. It will arrive on your doorstep on July 1st.