Here Are The Exclusives Coming To The First Walmart Collector Con Of 2024

Walmart's Collector Con is returning for a new series of events in 2024, and it all starts on March 14th and 15th with a collection of exclusive items for fans of Star Wars, G.I. Joe, WWE, Marvel, AEW, Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and more. You can start preparing early as many, if not all, of the exclusives that are dropping during the event have been revealed. Everything you need to know can be found right here.

The Collector Con releases listed below will be available to pre-order starting at 7am PT / 10am EST on either March 14th or March 15th right here at the Walmart Collector Shop. Expected drop days are listed. That said, in years past they simply dumped all of the exclusive pre-orders on the first day, so make sure to check though the WWE, TMNT, and MOTU figures just in case they drop early. If any surprises turn up, they'll be added to the list after the launch.

Marvel Legends Walmart Collector Con Exclusives (3/14 drop):

Marvel Legends Series Captain America, Secret Empire – $24.97

Marvel Legends Series Marvel's Prowler, Spider-Man: The Animated Series Action Figure – $24.99





G.I Joe Classified Walmart Collector Con Exclusives (3/14 drop):

G.I. Joe Classified Series #127, Night Force Jason "Shockwave" Faria & Night Pursuit Cycle – $54.97

Star Wars Black Series Walmart Collector Con Exclusives (3/14 drop):

Star Wars The Black Series R4-6D0 – $24.97

Star Wars The Black Series Mandalorian Nite Owl – $24.97

Transformers Walmart Collector Con Exclusives (3/14 drop)::

Transformers Legacy United Voyager Star Raider Ferak – $34.97

Transformers Legacy United Deluxe Star Raider Lockdown – $24.97

Transformers Legacy United Deluxe Star Raider Filch – $24.97

Transformers Legacy United Deluxe Star Raider Cannonball – $24.97

WWE and AEW Collector Con Exclusives (3/15 drop)::

TMNT and MOTU Collector Con Exclusives (3/15 drop unless otherwise indicated)::

Masters of the Universe Origins Action Figure Toy, Lord Gr'Asp MOTU Snake Men Villain – $17.97

Masters of the Universe Origins Action Figure Toy, Terroar MOTU Alien Snake Men Villain – $17.97

Masters of the Universe Origins Turtles of Grayskull Oversized Krang – $24.97

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 1987 Original Series 4-Pack – $39.97

NECA – TMNT (The Last Ronin) – 7" Scale Action Figure – Ultimate Casey Jones – $34.99 (3/14 drop)

NECA – TMNT (The Last Ronin) – 7" Scale Action Figure – Ultimate First to Fall Raphael – $34.99 (3/14 drop)

Bandai One Piece TCG Collector Con Exclusives (3/14 drop):

Bandai One Piece Trading Card Games Flanked by Legends Double Pack Set Vol.3 – $11.98

Bandai One Piece Zoro and Sanji Starter Deck – $12.97

Look for additional Walmart Collector Con events to drop in July and October for SDCC and NYCC 2024!