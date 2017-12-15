Star Wars: Kelly Marie Tran Doesn't Know If She Could Play Rose Tico Again

✖

The galaxy far, far away has expanded in a number of unexpected ways, but despite those expansions, actress Kelly Marie Tran feels doubtful that she'd be able to play Rose Tico again, even if a potential project called for it. Tran debuted in the franchise with Star Wars: The Last Jedi, going from relative obscurity to joining one of the most beloved franchises in history, which opened up a number of opportunities for her. The actress pointed out that she's personally in such a different place in 2021 than she was in when she first got the role, she has a hard time imagining such a return.

"I miss Rose. I maybe miss who I was when I played her," Tran shared during a conversation for IGN. "I feel like, sometimes, I don't know that I could play her now. I feel like I'm different. I think so many times in our lifetimes, we are constantly growing and learning and, again, the realm of human experience is so limitless, you can be so many different people at one time but, when I think about Rose specifically and who I was then and how I was able to tap into certain parts of myself, I don't know if I could play her again. I miss parts of her."

In The Last Jedi, Tran was a member of the Resistance whose path inadvertently collided with John Boyega's Finn, with the two then playing a key role in sabotaging the First Order. When audiences saw her again in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, she had climbed the ranks to play a more integral component in the fight against the villainous organization.

When discussing how Rose was less jaded when audiences first met her, Tran noted, "That's the part of her that I miss, truly. I feel like I'm like an old woman in the corner smoking a cigarette, being like, 'I remember those days.'"

Despite her doubts about reprising the role, Tran previously kept the possibility open that we could see more of Rose at some point down the line.

"I don’t know. I honestly don’t know," Tran replied to Collider last October when asked about a possible return. "It’s so strange. I had so much fun being in that world but I feel like the pieces would have to fall into a perfect little puzzle and everything would have to feel like it’s the right time and the right moment and the right story, like with any other project. But I don’t know."

She added, "I think there are a lot of characters in that universe that we have yet to hear enough about."

Tran currently stars in Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon.

