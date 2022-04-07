Star Wars: The Mandalorian Panel With Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni Announced for Celebration

The Mandalorian makers are returning to a convention not so far, far away. StarWars.com announced Thursday creator and showrunner Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni are scheduled to make their first appearance at Star Wars Celebration since Disney+ Original series The Mandalorian premiered in November 2019. The duo headline the panel “Mando+: A Conversation with Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni” on Saturday, May 28, featuring special guests “for a look back and a look ahead at what’s to come” ahead of Season 3 of The Mandalorian.

Though Lucasfilm hasn’t revealed which “special guests” are appearing with Favreau and Filoni during their Celebration conversation panel, the first two seasons of The Mandalorian starring Pedro Pascal as the armored bounty hunter Din Djarin have featured such guest stars as Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill, Max Lloyd-Jones).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Along with Favreau and Filoni’s special conversation about the “past, present and future” of The Mandalorian, recently announced guests appearing at Star Wars Celebration 2022 in Anaheim include Mandalorian stars Sackhoff, Greef Karga actor Carl Weathers, The Armorer actor Emily Swallow, and Moff Gideon actor Giancarlo Esposito.

Other Celebration guests from a galaxy far, far away include Chewbacca actor Joonas Suotamo (Solo: A Star Wars Story, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels and Emperor Palpatine actor Ian McDiarmid (the Star Wars saga), and Ahsoka Tano voice actor Ashley Eckstein (The Clone Wars).

Lucasfilm will also host a showcase panel on Thursday, May 26, to tease the future of Star Wars with guests from The Mandalorian and upcoming Disney+ series Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Star Wars Celebration is the official ultimate fan experience for all things galaxy far, far away, featuring major announcements, immersive exhibits, an interactive show floor, screenings, exclusive merchandise, celebrity guests, panels, autograph sessions, fan-inspired activities, costumes, and more surprises. This year’s event will be held May 26-29, 2022, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Tickets are now on sale.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is streaming later this year on Disney+.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.